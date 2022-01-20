A sharp-eyed patrol officer spotted a passing vehicle reported as stolen Sunday and quickly made an arrest.

The K9 officer — who is in charge of the department police dog — was on routine patrol at 5:43 p.m. in the area of East Fourth Avenue and South Humboldt Street, when the officer saw a vehicle traveling east and recognized the license plate as one reported earlier as stolen, according to a news release issued Monday morning by the San Mateo Police Department.

The K9 officer followed the vehicle, confirmed it had been reported stolen and called for backup.

When other officers arrived, the K9 officer performed a traffic stop and the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Luis Lopez Morales, of Stockton — was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was issued a citation for possession of a stolen vehicle and released.

