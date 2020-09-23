Someone should deck their halls: Someone broke the lock of a community storage area on Grand Lane in Foster City and stole storage tubs containing Christmas decorations, CDs and photo albums, it was reported at 3:21 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was driving under the influence on Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone was caught stealing a bike on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. Someone on Carolan Avenue was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Vehicle burglary. An officer initiated activity on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Arrest. An accident occurred on Trousdale Drive and someone was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Laurie Meadows Drive for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Domestic dispute. Someone punched and choked another person on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Threats. Someone was being followed and threatened on E Street, it was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
