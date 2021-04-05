Wrong kind of gas Someone was found in illegal possession of tear gas during a traffic stop on the 200 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported at 9:27 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting deputies and vandalizing property on the 1300 block of Madera Way, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday, March 26.
Arrest. Someone suspecting of shoplifting was found to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported his rental car was stolen on the 1100 block of El Camino Real between 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 and 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25; records showed that the car was returned to the rental company, but the company was unable to locate the vehicle.
Stolen vehicle. A Millbrae resident’s vehicle was stolen from her driveway on the 1200 block of Ridgewood Drive between 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22 and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting a deputy at a business on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for breaking into a home on the 200 block of Hillcrest Boulevard, being found under the possession of narcotics and battering a custodial officer, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday, March 22.
