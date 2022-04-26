On March 10, 2022, Robert (Bob) Starkovich passed away at the age of 74. Bob was born on October 10, 1947 in San Mateo, California to Joseph and Mary (Briski) Starkovich. In 1972 he married Laurie West. They raised one daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Starkovich. Bob attended St. Matthew’s elementary school and Serra High School in San Mateo. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1970. After the Air Force, Bob worked for Hewlitt Packard while pursuing a degree at San Jose State. In June 2011, Bob married Kathleen Salcido. After retirement, Bob loved spending his days on his 5 acres in Happy Valley, Anderson, California. He was so happy riding on his tractors while enjoying the views of Mt. Lassen and Mt. Shasta. Bob and Kathleen enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren Kylie and Justin. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and his mother Mary and his first wife Laurie. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughter Libby, his brother David, his grandchildren Kylie and Justin. Bob will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Those wishing to remember Bob may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
