No means no, bro — A man asked a woman three separate times if she wanted to party and came around in his vehicle to ask if she wanted to get in on Admiral Court in San Bruno, it was reported 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
SAN MATEO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
No means no, bro — A man asked a woman three separate times if she wanted to party and came around in his vehicle to ask if she wanted to get in on Admiral Court in San Bruno, it was reported 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone got into a physical altercation with their pregnant cousin on North Railroad Avenue, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Theft. Someone stole on Hillsdale Boulevard, resulting in a loss of $1,533. It was reported 10:51 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Disturbance. Someone in a silver Toyota threatened to run over another person on Chess Drive, it was reported 9:06 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 5:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a woman’s vehicle, containing her keys and phone, on West Hillsdale Boulevard. It was reported 3:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a computer from a hotel room on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed a car window and damaged a car door on Fairfield Road, it was reported 5:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet from an office building on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Paloma Avenue, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Petty theft. Someone stole a sweater holding work keys and papers in the pocket on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle code violation on Lexington Way, it was reported 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Two people stole a man’s van on Green Avenue, it was reported 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for violating a restraining order related to domestic violence on Terrace Avenue, it was reported 7:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of South Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road, it was reported 2:48 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Arrest. A Pacifica resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of Spindrift Way at Hawser Lane, it was reported 2:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.