Someone climbed under a Belmont resident’s back deck on Cobblestone Road and tried to disconnect the resident’s air conditioning, it was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 7.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole tools valued at approximately $1,750 on the 1200 block of El Camino Real between 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and 7:45 a.m. Friday, May 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 from a vehicle on the 400 block of Millbrae Avenue between 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
Burglary. Someone smashed the glass sliding door of a residence on the 800 block of Morningside Drive but fled when confronted by the resident, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone exposed himself to a Millbrae resident on the intersection of Chadbourne Avenue and Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday, May 3.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2003 gray Chevrolet Astro van from an underground parking garage on National Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Suspicious person. Three individuals were using a clothes hanger to try to break into a dark Honda on Huntington Drive, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Fraud. A San Bruno resident on Commodore Drive met a man on a Chinese dating app called “Soul” and sent him $570,000 via online platforms over the past three months, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Petty theft. Someone stole both license plates from a vehicle on National Avenue, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Arrest. A drunk driver was caught driving the wrong way on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Grand theft. Two individuals were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Cypress Avenue when they were intercepted by a San Bruno resident, it was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Arrest. A tenant was found in possession of narcotics after their landlord threw their items out of a rented house in Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone noticed a bullet hole in their apartment’s front window on Carlton Avenue, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Stolen vehicle. A 1995 white Ford F250 truck was stolen overnight on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 7:02 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
Suspicious person. Someone saw a man with short hair, a brown jacket, black pants and boots carrying a catalytic converter on the intersection of San Mateo Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, it was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery on the intersection of Broadway and California Drive, it was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed a vehicle’s tires on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Malicious mischief. A vehicle window was smashed on Old Bayshore Boulevard but no items were taken, it was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Grand theft. A bicycle was stolen on Crossway Road, it was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
