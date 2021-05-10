Stop! Hammer time
A San Bruno resident tried to park in front of her neighbor’s home on Rollingwood Drive, but the neighbor began waving a hammer in a threatening manner and said she could only park there on certain days, it was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday, May 3.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. A man wearing a hoodie smashed the window of a vehicle on El Camino Real and stole a bag, it was reported at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Fraud. Someone wire transferred approximately $9,700 out of a San Bruno resident’s checking account on Maywood Drive, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Malicious mischief. A man wearing a camouflage green jacket and backpack slashed a San Bruno resident’s car tires at Century Theaters on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Suspicious person. A San Bruno resident was sitting in her car in the Target parking garage on El Camino Real when a man approached and attempted to slash her tires, it was reported at 4:22 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Shooting. A San Bruno resident reported hearing five gunshots and found a bullet casing on the ground on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 2 a.m. Friday, April 30.
Burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle on Skyline Boulevard and stole a purse, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Suspicious person. A man with long brown hair, no shirt, saggy jeans and a shopping cart was trying to open house doors on Atlantic Avenue, it was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone who shoplifted from a retail store on Broadway was found in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting from a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone scammed a San Bruno resident with a tarot card reading on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday, May 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the intersection of El Camino Real and Hillside Drive, it was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for lighting something on fire at the intersection of Acacia Drive and Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported at 9:29 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for threatening others with a knife on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on California Drive, it was reported at 11:57 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
