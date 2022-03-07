Alarming behavior — Someone on the 400 block of Spruce Street in Half Moon Bay was arrested after yelling in the street, setting off car alarms and then being determined to be under the influence, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car in a driveway blocking a sidewalk on Taylor Avenue, it was reported 10:31 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Disturbance. Someone had an argument over dogs being off a leash on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 5:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole mail on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Animal problem. Someone heard a dog barking and growling on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
BELMONT
Reckless driver. Someone complained about a pickup truck speeding down a street, concerned for the safety of children in the neighborhood on the corner of Villa and Academy avenues, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
HALF MOON BAY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a residential neighborhood on the 1100 block of Main Street and evaded officers, it was reported 1:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle form Arroyo Leon Drive, it was reported 7:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Fraud. Someone obtained the credit card information of a person on the 1800 block of North Cabrillo Highway and used it to take $180 out of their bank account, it was reported 12:03 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Laurel Street was cited after they were found with a wallet that contained the license, debit card, and other cards of a different person, it was reported 5:11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Citation. A bicyclist on the 600 block of El Camino Real was cited after being found to have a misdemeanor bench warrant out for his arrest and in possession of suspected narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 1:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Citation. Someone on the 1600 block of Cowgill Alley was cited for possessing suspected fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Burglary. Someone attempted to break into a residence on the 700 block of Orange Avenue, it was reported 12:23 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Petty theft. Someone stole a woman’s license plate, it was reported 1:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Citation. A man on Bay Road was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Citation. A man on Fair Oaks Avenue was cited for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Cited. Someone on Piers Lane was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant and driving with a suspended license, it was reported 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Assault. Someone assaulted a person on the 2900 block of Alpine Road — sending the victim to the hospital — and stole a wallet and a necklace, which cost a total of about $10,000, it was reported 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Citation. Someone on Bay Road was cited for having an outstanding warrant, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear driver side window of a vehicle on the 100 block of Buckland Court, the total loss was $500, and it was reported 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.