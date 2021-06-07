Cooper caper
A man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes stole a red Mini Cooper with a white hard top and no plates from Cheers Auto Repair on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Friday, May 28.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Two individuals smashed the front door window of a business on the 100 block of Taylor Boulevard and stole approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise between 12:58 a.m. and 1:03 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Mountain lion sighting. A mountain lion was seen at the intersection of Murchison Drive and Sequoia Avenue, it was reported between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Arrest. Someone was found in possession of stolen alcoholic beverages on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was located and arrested on the 100 block of Serra Avenue, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Theft. Two individuals stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 400 block of Santa Florita Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 27.
Arrest. A man was arrested for forcefully pushing a shopping cart into an elderly female causing her to fall and sustain injuries on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Arrest. Someone shoplifted from a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real, resisted arrest and provided false identification, it was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a business on the 100 block of Hillcrest Boulevard and stole bottles of liquor, it occurred between 6:15 p.m. and 5:10 a.m. Monday, May 24.
Stolen vehicle. Three individuals stole a trailer containing approximately $15,000 worth of construction tools on the 300 block of La Prenda, it occurred between 12:22 a.m. and 12:25 a.m. Monday, May 24.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for trying to pull someone out of their vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle on Bryant Way, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Burglary. Someone broke into a trailer overnight on El Camino Real by cutting the door handle off and stole tools, four tires and a generator, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Burglary. Three men wearing masks broke into a house on Pepper Drive, it was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving at Gateway Inn & Suites on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday, May 29,
Fraud. A San Bruno resident on Elm Avenue was texted by a scammer who claimed to be from the “DEA.” The resident was defrauded of $30,000 in Target gift cards because he believed he would be arrested otherwise, it was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Malicious mischief. A man wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants smashed the window of a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Arrest. A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested on the intersection of San Bruno and Seventh avenues, it was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole loose tire rims and tires from a San Bruno resident’s car port on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bike on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed a vehicle window on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Suspicious person. Someone was walking around El Camino Real and knocking on many residents’ doors, it was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of El Camino Real and Murchison Drive, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday, April 23.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone stole from an establishment on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into vehicles on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on Continentals Way but did not steal anything, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Vandalism. Someone keyed a vehicle on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Burglary. Someone was caught in the act of stealing from a vehicle on Shoreway Road by a police officer, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday, April 25.
Burglary. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Yosemite Drive, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication and brandishing a weapon on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 23.
