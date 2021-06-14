The culprit remains unidentified
Someone stole a security camera on Monte Cresta Drive in Belmont, it was reported 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A man was contacted and it was found they had an outstanding warrant, so he was cited and released upon his promise to appear on the 100 block of California Drive, it was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Misdemeanor. Someone was displaying signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication on the 400 block of Broadway and was taken to San Mateo County Jail to be released when sober, it was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Burglary. Multiple suspects stole approximately $14,000 worth of miscellaneous items at a residence on the 3000 block of Canyon Road, it was reported between 9 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. Friday, June 4.
False identification and probation violation. A juvenile left school grounds while it was in session, and when contacted by the police she gave a false name and it was found upon further investigation she had violated her probation terms, it was reported between 10:44 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 300 block of Ashton Avenue, it was reported between 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3 and 8:14 a.m. Friday, June 4.
Citation. Someone received a citation they failed to stop at flashing red signals and it was then discovered they had a suspended driver’s license upon contact at the corner of El Camino Real and Luderman Lane, it was reported 7:18 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Arrest. A man was arrested for a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia on the 2300 block of Ticonderoga Drive, it was reported Thursday, June 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole $100 of miscellaneous items from an unlocked car parked on private property on the 300 block of Adrian Road, it was reported between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Burglary. Someone entered a construction site on the 100 block of north Rollins Road and stole $3,000 worth of construction equipment, it was reported between 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 and 6 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Cited. A man was trespassing at a business on the 600 block of Broadway and was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, it was reported 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado from Green Avenue, it was reported 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Suspicious circumstances. A man wearing a red jacket and yellow gloves was trying to open the hoods of two different cars on the intersection of Crestmoor Drive and San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 10:03 p.m. Monday, June 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole the catalytic converter from a vehicle on Linden Avenue, it was reported 7:20 a.m. Sunday, June 6.
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed the tires of two vehicles overnight on Florida Avenue, it was reported 7:01 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Robbery. A short and skinny man with black hair in his late 20s wearing a blue jacket and white shoes stole a San Bruno resident’s purse from her shoulder on the intersection of San Mateo Avenue and Jenevein Avenue, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Suspicious person. A man in his 40s wearing a tan bucket hat, white t-shirt and khaki pants came up to two women at City Park on City Park Way, made inappropriate sexual comments towards them and took pictures of them as they walked away, it was reported 3:52 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication and causing a disturbance on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Threats. A woman wearing a hat, pink vest and jeans threatened to shoot someone with a gun after an argument over a dog bowl on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone took a picture of a child sitting on a bench on Burlingame Avenue and refused to delete the picture when asked by the child’s mother, it was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Petty theft. Someone stole the tires from a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Narcotics. A Burlingame resident found narcotics in their carport on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 8:52 a.m. Monday, June 7.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items on Highland Avenue, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of Howard Avenue and Myrtle Road, it was reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a package from a Burlingame resident’s porch on Park Avenue, it was reported at 4:44 a.m. Friday, June 4.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 5:46 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Cadillac Way, it was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole the license plate from a vehicle on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing from a retail business on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Suspicious circumstances. A man in his teens or 20s and a woman were looking into the window of a house on Ralston Avenue and claimed they were lost when confronted, it was reported 7:12 p.m. Monday, June 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone tampered with the kitchen screen window of a house on Hastings Drive, it was reported 3:41 p.m. Monday, June 7.
Suspicious person. A teen boy with red hair wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a scarf over his face was looking into the window of a house on Ralston Avenue and fled when confronted, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Animal call. A dead deer was blocking the road on Middle Road, it was reported 10:25 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the window of a van on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the driver’s side front window of a vehicle on Briarwood Way, it was reported 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Burglary. Someone smashed the front passenger window of a vehicle on Briarwood Way and stole fishing gear, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
