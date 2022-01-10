Nice doggie: Someone saw a coyote in their backyard on Sherwood Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 12:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone threw a rock at a window on Easton Avenue, it was reported 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Tree down. Someone saw a tree that fell and partially blocked a sidewalk and street on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:04 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
FOSTER CITY
Commercial burglary. Someone tried to break into a building on Foster City Boulevard and caused $2,000 in damages, it was reported 6:43 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Auto burglary. Someone stole five to six boxes from a vehicle via window smash and left them strewn about on Baffin Court, it was reported 6:07 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Vandalism. A glass door to a business on East Hillsdale Boulevard was shattered, it was reported 9:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
SAN CARLOS
Motor vehicle theft. Someone on the 300 block of Glenwood Street stole a parked vehicle, it was reported 3:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
Arrest. A man on the 600 block of Elm Street was arrested for possessing a stun gun, suspected methamphetamine paraphernalia and having previous felony convictions, it was reported 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Citation. Someone on Arroyo Avenue was cited for the possession of narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Citation. A man on the 1100 block of Old County Road was cited for the possession of narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 12300 block of San Mateo Road was cited for possessing narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Arrest. A man on the first block of San Mateo Road was arrested for possessing a methamphetamine pipe, it was reported 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Viewcrest Court 12:41 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
DUI. Someone received a DUI on the corner of Chesnut Avenue and Antoinette Lane, it was reported 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Arrest. A wanted person was arrested on the corner of Maple and Grand avenues, it was reported 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Dollar Tree on El Camino Real 4:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Vehicle theft. A $7,000 vehicle on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue that contained $15,000 worth of tools was stolen, it was reported 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Arrest. Someone on the 500 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 11:46 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Citation. Someone on Spring Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.