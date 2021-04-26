Boy Scout road rage
Someone with a pocket knife was running around on the intersection of El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue, it was reported in San Bruno at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
MILLBRAE
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from an alleyway on the 600 block of Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Burglary. Someone opened a Millbrae resident’s garage door and stole approximately $3,000 of property on the 300 block of El Paseo, it occurred between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Two individuals stole a purse by ripping it off a woman’s shoulder on the 300 block of Murchison Drive and were later arrested after being found in possession of the victim’s property, it was reported at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter worth $1,500 from a vehicle on the 100 block of Hazel Avenue, it occurred between Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle window on the 100 block of California Drive and stole approximately $30 in property, it occurred between 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
