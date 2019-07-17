For many, the state of California is the poster child for the economic crisis gripping our nation. When circumstances are good, our state economy flies with ease because of the bread and butter of property taxes and many extras conjured by our innovation and technological advances. California is one of the largest economies in the world and is the benefactor of other poor states as we send significantly more tax dollars than what we receive in return. Now that we are reaching a state of failure, we are extending our hand for assistance. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is pleading with Washington to deliver $8 billion in relief funding over the next year and beyond. With a state budget that used a variety of measures to cobble together enough revenue to make up for a $60 billion shortfall in 2009, there is less and less wiggle room in state coffers. With the anticipation of an additional $20.7 billion budget deficit, and voters already bludgeoned by taxes and cuts, there is little place left in which to find answers. Furloughs are in place, local taxes have been borrowed and there were significant cuts to education, the prison system, social services and just about anything else one can think of. And even the furlough solution is in question with Thursday’s court ruling that Schwarzenegger overstepped his bounds in ordering them.
With a gubernatorial primary June 8 and a number of legislators running for re-election or other state office, there will be increased pressure to put together a budget before the June 30 deadline instead of the age-old practice of letting the process linger through the hot summer months.
Economic forecasts at this point are not exactly bright, and even if the money starts flowing and unemployment wanes, there is always a lag as to when the state and other governments start seeing that revenue begin to trickle in.
In the meantime, local governments are already sounding the alarm. The city of San Mateo passed two tax measures which should help bridge a growing budget gap but the city has already seen dramatic cuts across the board. The cities of San Carlos and Redwood City had their tax initiatives fail and there is already serious discussion in San Carlos of beginning the painful process of substantial cuts. At least two school districts have already placed parcel taxes on all-mail ballots, with San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District asking for a $96 a year increase Feb. 23 on its expiring tax that would bring the annual total to $190.85 a parcel and the Burlingame Elementary School District asking for a renewal of its $180 a year parcel tax March 2. And there is the beginning of a state initiative movement to lower the threshold to pass a parcel tax from two-thirds to 55 percent with local elected school officials participating heavily.
Simply put, the economy may be in the beginning stages of recovery, but there are still a number of needs growing across the state and here locally. By the time the economy turns around, there should be an expectation that California residents will be asked to dig deeper and suffer more than in any other historical time period.
There is good news, however. Economic recovery will bring stabilization and, hopefully, a renewed attention to the business of our state government, its economic relationship to Washington and the rejuvenation of calls for a new way of conducting our business. Several organizations including California Forward and Repair California are engaged in an ongoing effort to reconstruct myriad issues with the state’s funding formulas, tax collection practices and legislative limitations including the way budgets and new taxes are passed.
This past year was challenging on many fronts, but 2010 will present its own unique challenges. Meeting those challenges will take collective resolve and keen attention on the part of the electorate. With that resolve and attention, there is a new opportunity for change and perhaps, even rebirth.
