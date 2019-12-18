Here’s a surprise. Jeremy Corbyn is right about something for the first and last time in his leadership.
He says Labour needs a period of reflection after its election catastrophe. It does.
The party needs to work out why it has lost the past four contests under three different leaders and why the Conservative vote has gone up at the past six elections.
It needs to work out why the Conservative Party has just scored double-digit leads among the poorest families in Britain. It needs to work out why it went backwards with younger voters.
It needs to work out why it was all but wiped out in Scotland, crashed in the North, went nowhere in London and the South and was obliterated in the Midlands.
Defeat last week was not just the short-term fault of Brexit, as the Left claims. Nor did it happen only because the party was led by a graceless and dangerous hard-Left leader, as almost everyone says.
These factors made things worse, but it’s not enough for the party to hope that after Brexit, and with a better leader, it will be heading right back to power. Socialists are struggling to win everywhere.
There has only been one socialist president of France in the past 25 years, the Australian Labor Party has just lost again and if the US Democrats put a Leftist candidate against Donald Trump they may go the same way.
Unfortunately for Labour, its response has been to start rushing about in search of a new leader rather than thinking first.
Yes, Mr Corbyn has to go because his surviving MPs are sick of the sight of him, but that doesn’t mean the luckless unknown who replaces him will do any better.
Who will it be? Rebecca Long-Bailey is pulling ahead as the Corbynism-without-Corbyn candidate. She’s a new face who has only been an MP for four years, she’s backed by the shadow chancellor John McDonnell and at least she didn’t mess up on TV in the election.
But what would she do differently? Her arrival would be about as predictable a response to Boris Johnson’s landslide as the Tory decision to make Iain Duncan Smith leader after Tony Blair’s second massive win.
The result would be the same, too. Another defeat.
The remains of the centre-Right of the party are hoping someone such as Keir Starmer or Yvette Cooper might make it — both candidates who can tell the party the truth about what went wrong.
An even braver choice would be to pick Jess Phillips, one of the few Labour MPs who doesn’t sound like a depressed robot. But being good at spiky phrases isn’t the same as dragging together a competent Opposition and taking on a Government with a massive majority.
Whoever wins will find that voters have switched off.
That period of reflection could take years.
