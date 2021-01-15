Editor,
After 40 years in the fire service, I’ve come to accept that all individuals in public safety need to be held to a higher standard. The policemen, firefighters and active and retired servicemen that were part of the attack on our Capitol need to be punished and removed from service.
Their jobs were to protect and defend citizens, but these individuals came to the Capitol from places all over the United States and chose to do just the opposite. Those few brought dishonor to both the United States and all individuals that chose to be public safety employees. If you have read about these people and their part in the attack on the Capitol do not assume they represent the millions of fine individuals that work to protect you and your families in public safety.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
