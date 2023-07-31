What is it like to step into Representative Mullin’s office as an ordinary citizen? We know because we just did that! Last month, nine San Mateo County Citizen Climate Lobby members came on their own time and dime to Washington, DC. We joined 895 passionate volunteers from across the country to meet with 436 senators and representatives asking for meaningful climate legislation, permitting reform and cash back carbon pricing. Everyone has something to gain from clean, predictable energy, more jobs, and money back into the hands of Americans.
Our trip was an amazing experience. We felt heard and empowered. We experienced first hand how democracy works. As a sixteen-year-old high school student, I never thought I would sit in my congressperson’s office discussing climate legislation. I never thought I could so easily fight for my future, walk the halls with senators, or eat breakfast in their dining hall. Nevertheless, I did that with CCL. I left feeling inspired and hopeful.
There’s nothing like being a newly minted lobbyist and having your plan turned on its head; in a positive direction. We entered the office of a Republican, formerly unopen to our clean energy ideas, only to find his energy aide receptive to our suggestions. Clearly there has been a pivot in Washington.
You could be a citizen lobbyist without leaving home. Give senators and representatives a call and tell them to support clean energy permitting reform and solutions that benefit all.
Thank you Nikki!
