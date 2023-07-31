Editor,

What is it like to step into Representative Mullin’s office as an ordinary citizen? We know because we just did that! Last month, nine San Mateo County Citizen Climate Lobby members came on their own time and dime to Washington, DC. We joined 895 passionate volunteers from across the country to meet with 436 senators and representatives asking for meaningful climate legislation, permitting reform and cash back carbon pricing. Everyone has something to gain from clean, predictable energy, more jobs, and money back into the hands of Americans.

(1) comment

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Thank you Nikki!

