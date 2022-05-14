Editor,
You should vote for Charles Stone for county supervisor. There is no member of a city council in San Mateo County more dedicated, or more engaged in the work of regional government. I’ve seen Charles work and dedication firsthand, having served with him on several boards. He champions his constituents, investigates the issues, and pushes for principled, practical solutions.
You should vote for Charles Stone because he is experienced and because he perseveres, he continues even when others might stop just because he thinks it is the right thing to do. You should vote for Charles Stone because he often makes decisions that are better for the community than for his career. You should vote for Charles Stone because he supports others around him and understands that building a community is best done by building up the people in that community and connecting us.
You should vote for Charles Stone because he’s a good man and a good leader.
You should vote for Charles Stone for county supervisor.
Josh Powell
Belmont
