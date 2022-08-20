I read Jon Mays column about the new app ConvoStartr (Aug. 13 edition) at first with amazement, then fear, closing with amusement when I realized I had been outsarcazzed by a true pro. It is surely crazy that our current climate causes coders to create an app for every occasion, now there’s one to help with conversation for the socially awkward?
As I read about the apps ability to gather information from people nearby I feared for our collective loss of privacy, then he mentioned the”proprietary algorithm,” words that cause heart palpitations, incomprehensible to understand and my fear deepened. When the column took a turn stating the app helps one “repress any true feelings or thoughts,” I knew I had been had and my mood brightened.
The penultimate paragraph brilliantly summarizes the groupthink mentality, a new freedom for us all indeed! With true freedom of expression and some creative writing, we can all keep the conversation going without the help of any app. And, I am happier than ever to report, this particular app exists only in the ether, though, there are many similar apps available at the app store! Yes, I looked. Ha!
