Editor,
I just received a glossy flier in the mail, paid for by the real estate interests in San Mateo, encouraging me to vote for Measure R. This ballot measure was put on the ballot not because San Mateo residents asked for it, but because the real estate interests on the council wanted it.
Alternatively, Measure Y is on the ballot because San Mateo citizens gathered more than 7,000 signatures supporting it, representing their desire for continuing quality of life in their city. If our City Council represents themselves, it may be time for the voters to represent themselves. We did so in 1996 when we rejected a card room at Bay Meadows over the wishes of the council. We can do it again. Vote to maintain current building heights until change seems appropriate instead of opening our city to government by developers. This won’t prevent change; it will stabilize it. Vote yes on Measure Y.
Jan Lamphier
San Mateo
