As a longtime Redwood City resident and public servant, I am invested in the success of Redwood City and deeply care about our community. Today, I write each of you to ask for your yes vote on Measure H, because I fully believe it is the best thing we can do for our local students.
It is no secret that California’s school funding levels are among the lowest in the country, leaving our elementary and middle schools among the lowest funded in San Mateo County. Strong communities and strong schools go hand in hand, which is why I believe now is the time we must come together to support our neighborhood schools and local students.
Measure H is essential for our schools. Every penny of Measure H funding will go directly into our local classrooms to support core academics, teachers, and target smaller class sizes in kindergarten and first grade. Not one penny can be taken by the State and funds cannot be used for administrators’ salaries, pensions or benefits. Annual audits and independent citizen’s oversight ensure funds are spent as voters intended.
Measure H brings us together as a community in support of our local schools and helps ensure all students have equal access to a quality education. Please join me in the fight to preserve great local schools and vote yes on Measure H.
Shelly Masur
Redwood City
This letter writer is a member of the Redwood City Council.
Shelly- how much will go to pay for past debt? you know the promises we have made to public employees who have already retired. Try to be honest with voters.
