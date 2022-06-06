Editor,
As a parent of two Belmont-Redwood Shores students, I know first-hand that our local TK-8 schools provide a top-notch education with strong core academic programs. Every year I am impressed by the incredible teachers that support and educate my kids.
Thanks to them, local students move on to high school and college prepared for success. This Tuesday, June 7, I’m doing my part to protect the quality education we’ve come to expect from our schools and voting yes on Measure C.
Measure C keeps great teachers in our classrooms and ensures every local student continues to receive the same outstanding education. Your yes vote on Measure C will help generate $3.5 million annually in dedicated, local funding that our schools can rely on. This funding is critical to Belmont and Redwood Shores schools, and we owe it to local students to turn out and vote.
Our phenomenal public schools are a big part of the reason why my husband and I decided to move here five years ago, and we want to do everything possible to keep our schools on top. Without Measure C, our local elementary and middle schools will face deep cuts that will jeopardize classroom programs.
It’s in our hands to pass Measure C and protect our schools. Make a difference for Belmont-Redwood Shores students and mail back your yes on C ballot today.
Colleen Greshock
Belmont
