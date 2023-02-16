Editor,
It seems that San Francisco’s answer to its illegal criminal problems (prostitution and illegal drug use and sales) is to give individuals a safe place to actively continue their illegal practices without consequence. Since when did we start solving our illegal problems by silently making them legal? We are heading in the wrong direction.
