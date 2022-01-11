Editor,
In regard to letter writer Ed Kahl’s musings on the Jan. 8 insurrection; no, it was not the same as 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, it was worse: Americans (not foreign enemies) attacking the representatives of America, and thus all Americans.
More than 700 have been charged (not a ragtag 200), and the major instigator of this event remains free to lie and poison the heart of a once honorable political party.
Steven Cady
Burlingame
I guess the 9 months of violent riots last year that killed 20 men, woman and children, destroyed $2 bil in property and occupied city centers for 9 month was nothing compared to Capitol riots that lasted a few hours, killed no one and did relatively little damage. Why aren't the 2021 riots being investigated and prosecuted? Answer - Democrats believe in a double standard of justice.
Here we go again with this “insurrection” garbage. Mr. Cady - if half a million patriots actually staged an insurrection, you’d know about it. As it is, more people were killed by the US Capitol police and Alec Baldwin than any of the half million patriots in attendance. Why has the cop who murdered Ashli Babbitt not been charged?
Hi, Terence
To your point... Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd and he was convicted for doing so. Officer Johann Mehserle mistakenly shot and killed Oscar Grant, and Officer Kim Potter mistakenly shot and killed Daunte Wright. They were both convicted for those unlawful acts. Officer Michael Byrd purposefully discharged his service weapon through a doorway at persons on the other side of a barricade and killed Ashley Babbitt, a 110-pound woman with no weapon in her hand. No charges. I guess it's the Alec Baldwin defense... someone is responsible but not the shooter.
Ray,
No time today do to some med issues but with regards to Ashley Babbitt. The rioters were told to stay out. The rioters did not. To be breaking in and leading the pack means she was not outside on the perimeter as an innocent protester that got swept up by the others. The officer was inside the room with hundreds of rioters breaking down doors and windows shouting hang Mike Pence, kill xyz, etc. and I suppose he should stand there as they break in and then tell them "Sorry, you are not allowed here. Go back outside." You betcha. It is unfortunate for her, but she put herself in that position. BTW, what does 110 pounds have to do with it.
Tafhdyd... no worries. Take care of the med issues. 2022 is the year for both of us to get back in shape.
I did not say Ashley was on the perimeter. Officers Mehserle and Potter discharged their weapons mistakenly thinking they were using their less than lethal tasers. They faced manslaughter charges and were convicted. Ms. Babbitt was separated from Officer Byrd when he shot in her direction through a broken window. Was it a warning shot that went awry and accidentally struck Ms. Babbitt instead? If not, what threat did a weaponless 110 pound women on the other side of a barricade pose to Officer Byrd? We've seen photos of riotous knuckleheads wandering around inside the Capitol with security staff only a few feet away. None of those officers needed to start firing at rioters. We're both past our prime but I'm guessing neither of us would need a semi-automatic pistol to stop a 110 pound woman.
You wrote with respect to Officer Byrd, "I suppose he should stand there as they break in and then tell them 'Sorry, you are not allowed here. Go back outside.'" And that raises an interesting point... why were Capitol police so ill equipped to deal with rioters? No.. you won't get conspiracy theories from me, but with available intel suggesting at a minimum that significant protests were a very real possibility... why weren't Capitol police better prepared?
A 110-pound unarmed person is hardly a threat. Why was this officer the only one to fire his weapon?
Good morning, Steven
You believe the riot last year in the Capitol was worse than 9/11 and Peal Harbor. Those with hostile intent on 9/11 and at Pearl Harbor killed thousands of Americans. How many Americans were killed in the Capitol last year by those with hostile intent? You also believe an insurrection occurred last January in DC. If you are correct, why have none of the rioters been charged with insurrection?
