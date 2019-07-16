Editor,
If Burlingame is utilizing its land for workforce housing, it should give first dibs on that land to its own workforce and future retirees (“Affordable housing, parking garage get review in Burlingame” in the July 11 edition). This would serve as both a bargaining chip and a way to keep its employees as part of the community. In the event of an earthquake or other disaster, we will also want our first responders close by.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.