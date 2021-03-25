Editor,

While I don't agree with all that David Altscher said in his March 12 letter to the editor, I strongly agree with his concern about our state elected officials eliminating local control over the development intensities in our existing neighborhoods.

We urgently need to hear from our recently-elected state Sen. Josh Becker in this regard. Will he respect local concerns expressed by those who will determine whether he is re-elected?

We need new developments, such as mixed use, to primarily include housing that will meet the needs of our moderate and lower income community members — folks who can neither afford to flee to the fire-prone “wooded” suburbs, nor drive the long distances because they cannot work from home in distant locales.

The history of development has for too long failed to prioritize meeting this need.

However, stacking and packing units without providing sufficient parks and recreation for all age levels of children and adults will not improve the quality of life of new or existing residents in underserved areas.

Current state law, voted for by former state senator Jerry Hill, mandates an accessory dwelling unit and a junior accessory dwelling unit on single-family zoned properties throughout the state. But the state does not allow cities and counties to count all of those new housing units towards meeting their fair share housing needs allocations. Those units cannot be conditioned to be affordable for those who already lack housing. Why not?

Doug Handerson

San Mateo

