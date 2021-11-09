Editor,
Commendations to Daily Journal columnist Mr. Jonathan Madison for an important reminder to never forget and appreciate our many noble veterans who have served and sacrificed over the years (“A tribute to our veterans” in the Nov. 2 Daily Journal).
Mr. Madison’s column brings to mind the extraordinary service of the Womens’ Army Service Pilots during the World War II era. These courageous women pilots were tasked with ferrying every type of aircraft in the Army Air Corp inventory — from fighters to heavy bombers — to airfields where the planes were then shipped or flown to the war zone. The story has been documented of the serious problems in developing and testing the AAC’s long-range B-29 bomber. Countless WASPS volunteered to fly the new plane, despite the initial danger with fires and engine malfunctions involved.
Sadly, there are few WASP pilots living today to recount for us the many examples of heroism in which WASP pilots were front and center.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.