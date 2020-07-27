Editor,
There has been much coverage of the fact that many more women are running for office than in years past both here in Silicon Valley and the country at large. I’d like to comment on why it is important that women have a seat at all levels of government. It is not that women are better than men. It is because women govern differently than men. Studies show that women are more collaborative, less partisan and more goal oriented than men. In other words, women “get things done”. In today’s world where the word, “government” is often synonymous with “gridlock”, this is important.
A local volunteer nonpartisan organization called WIRE for Women helps elect and appoint women to local offices. This pipeline of women will help “get things done” when given a chance to sit at the tables where decisions are made.
Remember, Margaret Thatcher famously said:
“If you want something said, ask a man;
if you want something done, ask a woman.”
Carol Mayer Marshall
Menlo Park
I agree. For example: What do countries with the best Coronavirus responses have in common? Woman Leaders.
Like most rational people, I will be voting for the best person for the job no matter what gender or race they are. Identity politics is the arena of Democrats, when will they ever learn.
LOL @ rational.
