Regarding “Go woke, go broke” (letters 8/8/23), I was already irritated by the letter about the USWNT’s disappointing World Cup finish when mention of the “mythical pay gap” stopped me in my tracks. What? Mythical?? What an absurd statement! Prior to the current contractual agreement, the women drew significantly less pay than the men despite bringing in more revenue. The new agreement finally provides equity and resulted directly from the women’s worthy protestations. Further, the overall tone of the letter, reminiscent of “shut up and dribble” regarding LeBron James during the regrettable Trump administration, is ignorant and insulting. The bright and articulate women of the national soccer team are highly visible, and therefore have a highly visible platform to express their opinions on important national issues. This was an opportunity that should not have been, and was not, missed. And it’s more important than a soccer tournament.

