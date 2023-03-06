It really can’t get more obvious than this. In the March 3 Daily Journal, David Bohannon is quoted as saying, “We think for a site like Hillsdale, Measure Y is not a good thing, and we are engaging with the public trying to have conversations about the benefits of height and density.”
It is plain to anyone that is honest with themselves that because of his own greed he is trying to negate the will of the voters and ignore measure Y. There has been plenty of “engagement” in regard to heights and density and the the people voted their wishes. Mr. Bohannon doesn’t like the result.
If he is allowed special treatment others will soon follow.
So now the cat is out of the bag and the council will have to make their bias public. Are they going to stand with democracy or with developers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.