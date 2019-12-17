Editor,
The sale of the $150 million Los Angeles estate, formerly seen on the TV sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies,” was recently purchased by media mogul Rupert Murdock’s son. It sits on 10 acres of land, and this caught my eye, and made me wonder how Sen. Scott Weiner and his little gang of affordable housing advocates can come into our cities and totally destroy our quality of life by pushing their tenement-style housing on our communities (e.g. South San Francisco Public Utilities Commission site with over 800 units on a 5.9 acre plot of land and no adequate parking).
So, it seems Wiener and his toties should try using their roughshod, strong-armed tactics on the 1% and not on the 99%, and let’s see how far that will get them. What can Wiener and his gang do with 10 acres turned into affordable housing units? My gosh.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
