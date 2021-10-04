Editor,
I’ve been spending a lot of time on picket lines lately, standing in solidarity with striking members of Stationary Engineers Local 39 at our county’s Kaiser Hospitals. The local is on strike at all Northern California Kaisers due to Kaiser’s refusal to bargain in good faith or to pay area standard wages. As a reminder, Kaiser Permanente recorded a net income of $6.4 billion in 2020.
No one takes a strike vote lightly, particularly if they’re likely to be out for a while; unless their union has an incredibly healthy strike fund, those on the picket line are not getting paid nor will they have health coverage for themselves or their families until an agreement is reached. They are also unable to collect unemployment. They strike knowing they may not win, that they may lose their employment all together, and that they may be alone in their fight. But they do it anyway; not just for themselves, but for the greater good.
The first U.S. general strike, held in Pennsylvania in 1835, led to the 10-hour workday. An 1856 strike in Australia paved the way for the eight-hour workday, passed first by the Illinois state legislature in 1867. Labor negotiations brought us the 40-hour work week, child labor laws, OSHA protections (and OSHA!), paid family leave, unemployment insurance, workers’ comp, overtime pay, and so many other benefits enjoyed by all workers whether they have union representation or not.
So the next time you see a picket line, remember all of this. Ask the workers why they’re striking, put yourself in their shoes, ask them how you can help and take the time to march by their sides. The labor movement has fought, cried, shouted, bled and died for so much that is so often taken for granted, and we continue that fight every day. One contract and one picket line at a time.
Julie Lind
Foster City
