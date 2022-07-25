Editor,
“MLB struggles to get attendance back,” (headline article in Daily Journal sports section Friday, July 22,) suggests the causes of falling attendance in major league baseball are the pandemic, the lockout, and the economic fears of fans. That may true. But here is one other reason. Memo to MLB executives: I personally, will never attend a major league baseball game as long as its teams kneel for The Star-Spangled Banner and turn their backs to our flag.
