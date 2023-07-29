Editor,

Many Millbrae residents are justifiably upset at a county plan to pay millions of our tax dollars to buy a Millbrae hotel and turn it over to the homeless. This project, if implemented, will increase the number of homeless in Millbrae, which already has many, thanks largely to BART, and deprive Millbrae of needed tax income. Yet we are told we have no say in this matter. Meanwhile, residents of other Peninsula communities solemnly intone their support of this project, undoubtedly relieved that their town was not selected. Is it not enough that every night BART delivers to Millbrae’s end-of-the-line station legions of homeless from other communities?

