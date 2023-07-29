Many Millbrae residents are justifiably upset at a county plan to pay millions of our tax dollars to buy a Millbrae hotel and turn it over to the homeless. This project, if implemented, will increase the number of homeless in Millbrae, which already has many, thanks largely to BART, and deprive Millbrae of needed tax income. Yet we are told we have no say in this matter. Meanwhile, residents of other Peninsula communities solemnly intone their support of this project, undoubtedly relieved that their town was not selected. Is it not enough that every night BART delivers to Millbrae’s end-of-the-line station legions of homeless from other communities?
We are told by those virtue-signaling nonresidents that we must have “compassion” for the “unhoused” (for most, not the cause of their problems, but the result). Perhaps we might suggest compassion for children attending school nearby, or for long-suffering local merchants who are trying to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic and now must deal with itinerants who drive away paying customers, shoplift boldly and with impunity, and intimidate shopkeepers.
We are also told that the burden of homelessness must be shared. But Palo Alto tears down low-cost housing to build a hotel that will contribute to their tax base, while this project will deprive Millbrae of some $600,000 of much-needed tax revenue and eliminate 60 jobs. Millbrae residents might believe the burden is shared when homeless shelters open in Atherton and Hillsborough.
