Editor,
Readers of the Daily Journal continue to express the gravest concern over climate change, global warming, rising oceans and our vanishing seacoast. But there is one man who apparently has no worry about this catastrophic issue. That man is former President Barack Obama. Why else would he purchase an $8.7 million coastal property in Martha’s Vineyard and a 30-acre, $12 million property on the beach in Hawaii?
