Why was the downtown Burlingame farmers’ market open Easter Sunday but a solo gardener is not allowed to cut my lawn that’s on the same street? The solo lawn cutter was given a warning a few days ago by local authorities. Does a farmers’ market encourage social gatherings? Does the lawn cutter encourage social gatherings? The farmers’ market has mostly non-local vendors from different counties. Does that add risk to the potential spread of of COVID-19?
Kier LaCrosse
Burlingame
