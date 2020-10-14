Editor,
This is Patrick Sullivan’s fifth attempt for a Foster City Council seat.
I met Patrick a couple of times in the last six months. His responses to my questions were uninspiring, wishy-washy and glib. They centered around who he knew rather than what he could do.
I will not support Patrick Sullivan for the following reasons.
1). Sullivan will lean how the political winds blow. During the recall, he accused the recall group of disseminating misinformation while silently watching Perez bully and intimidate residents. Once he saw the popularity of the recall movement, he started claiming to support it.
2). His spiteful behavior toward the current council will make it impossible for any councilmember to have a meaningful dialogue with him.
3). His recent baseless allegation about the levee project is yet another attempt for attention.
4). When FC-watchdog requested that the council order a third-party audit, he vehemently opposed it without knowing any details.
5). Real estate groups and construction unions finance his campaigns.
6). He cannot clearly articulate his thoughts.
Some may dismiss the above six reasons as my personal bias. Here is a more objective reason I believe Patrick Sullivan is not the right candidate:
7). Patrick Sullivan is a follower, not a leader. This is evident if you speak to him. If he is elected, we will effectively have a four-person council. Patrick will vote with whoever has the loudest voice in the room. Foster City needs a better representative than Patrick Sullivan.
Shankar Kenkre
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.