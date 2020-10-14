Editor,
Three truths that I know about Patrick Sullivan:
1). Patrick’s breadth and depth of knowledge on Foster City issues is amazing. His experience as host of Podcast By the Bay, regular attendance at Foster City Council meetings and longtime Foster City residence contribute to this knowledge. Patrick was one of only two candidates (Sam Hindi was other one) who displayed substantial knowledge of issues at recent Candidate Forum sponsored by League of Women Voters.
2). Patrick is deeply committed to the betterment of the Foster City community. It isn’t ego, prestige or politics that motivate him to run again and again for a spot on the Foster City Council. It is his passion for serving the community that drives him.
3). Patrick is a person of integrity. While he may challenge people on issues, he does so in a civil and respectful manner.
Do I always agree with his strategic positions? No, in fact, I think Patrick should have taken a different approach on his recent position on the levee project. But who agrees 100% with any candidate? And this approach won’t deter me from voting for him.
Patrick deserves an opportunity to serve on the council and, if elected, not only would he work well with other councilmembers he would also serve Foster City residents and our community well.
Final note: I am not a member of any candidate’s current campaign and prior to this post, I have not publicly supported any candidate ... until now.
Tom Pavela
Foster City
