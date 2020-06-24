Editor,
As a 17-year teacher with the San Mateo Union High School District, I am deeply offended by the allegations made in the petition being circulated on Change.org against distance learning in the fall. They reflect a lack of understanding of what distance learning is and why it is necessary.
We went into distance learning mode with zero training and one day to prepare. For the remainder of the semester, we worked 12-hour days or more and through the weekend planning instruction, checking on kids who were at risk of failing, and answering countless emails from students asking for questions we would ordinarily answer on the fly in the classroom. Yet comments on the petition assert that distance learning was a “joke last year,” that it “will ruin kids’ education,” “robs them of their education and well-being,” and that teachers just sent videos. The district actually prohibited teachers from doing ANY synchronous teaching and directed us to lower students’ workload, which is what we are now taking the blame for. This is unfair and a gross misrepresentation of reality and an insult to our dedication to our students.
My colleagues and I went into teaching because we love spending our days with your kids, not sitting at a computer. We miss our students dearly, but we cannot return to our classrooms until it is safe for all of us.
Sophie Abitbol
San Francisco
