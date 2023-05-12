Editor,
Editor,
John P. Kennedy’s recent letter (May 9 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal) regarding gifts to Justice Thomas from his close friend Harlan Crow, calls for his removal from the bench by his fellow justices.
Should we have Justice Sotomayor lead the removal? She received $3M from a publisher for books she wrote. She did not recuse from its cases. The cases could have had a big financial impact on the industry.
Open Secrets claims former Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer was reimbursed 219 times for trips he took from 2004-2018 and nobody seemed to care. Sorry John, it is too late to remove him.
Let him enjoy his pension and new job at Harvard Law School.
Both Justices Sonia Sotomayor (2020) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (2022) were forced to revise their financial disclosures. Brown Jackson’s oversights were much larger than the one from Justice Thomas.
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
