Editor,

This is the comment by a president who down plays the virus and wants to opened up activities that has increased the virus. More than 5 million are have been sickened and over 170,000 people have died. When he lies and cheats to increase his personal wealth and power and then revealed by the press, his usual comment is: “who cares?” Why do his supporters ignore the facts when Trump is caught lying? How can they think that he really cares about them when he lives in towers and county club resorts.

Sorry, I rather vote for sleepy Joe than con man Don any day.

Raymond DeMattei

San Carlos

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription