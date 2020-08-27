Editor,
This is the comment by a president who down plays the virus and wants to opened up activities that has increased the virus. More than 5 million are have been sickened and over 170,000 people have died. When he lies and cheats to increase his personal wealth and power and then revealed by the press, his usual comment is: “who cares?” Why do his supporters ignore the facts when Trump is caught lying? How can they think that he really cares about them when he lives in towers and county club resorts.
Sorry, I rather vote for sleepy Joe than con man Don any day.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
