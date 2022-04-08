Editor,
The Biden administration is about to conclude a nuclear arrangement with Iran. Yet, the Iranians will not even condescend to talk to us, (“The Great Satan”) directly. Biden’s team relies on humanitarian statesman of the world, Vladimir Putin, to make the deal for us. Here are three pertinent questions: Can we trust Iran? Can we trust Putin? Can we trust Joe Biden?
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
