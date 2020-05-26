Editor,
Who but Donald Trump would have mounted a full-scale assault on political correctness and fake news? Astoundingly, he beat the Clinton machine, the Mueller investigation, the impeachment star chamber and is now on offense against the deep state. He pushed every liberal hot button which resulted in a Democrat presidential nominee who will require sheltering for gaffs until Election Day. And all of this with a “200-word vocabulary” that still manages to fill stadiums.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
Well said, Mr. Kahl. You realize you're going to melt a number of TDS-afflicted snowflakes, don't you? And in less than 100 words. Congrats to the SMDJ for printing your letter.
Only possible with enough uninformed and clueless followers who neither care about the damage done, nor the dignity of the US Presidency and the qualifications and honesty usually expected for the one holding the most important job in the world.
Jorg- you keep talking about this damage done, could at some point you be more specific instead of copying and pasting the same diatribe every time. Let's try to evolve the conversation if you want to discuss specific policies.
