Editor,
The recent announcement by the Trump administration to curtail benefits to current and future green card holders generated a storm of protest by the left. Reporters blatantly insinuated that Trump only wants white folks who ostensibly are the only ones who can stand on their own two feet and can support themselves without government largess.
As an immigrant who had to pledge that, I would not take advantage of any state-sponsored benefits for five years, I found that to be perfectly reasonable. Imagine those legal immigrants among us from Africa, Asia and Latin America who are presumed not able to stand on their own two feet and are considered needy and entitled to the various generous government assistance programs.
Clearly, the reporters and several Democratic Party presidential candidates apparently believe that if one comes from those non-white countries, one must be poor, uneducated, language skill challenged and thus depend on government support. How is it that in my world, I personally know many highly educated African, Asian and Latino immigrants who are more than self-supporting and have established a lucrative and enviable lifestyles in this very country of ours. Who are the real racists in this context by designating all non-whites subject to the vastly misinterpreted statement on the Statue of Liberty. Shame on them!
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
