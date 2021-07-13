Editor,

The Republican Party is at it again. Besides supporting an insurrection against our own government on Jan. 6 and passing voter suppression laws in Republican-controlled states, now, the Republicans want to “whitewash” (pun intended) the teaching of the problem of racism in America’s history. In some states with a Republican governor or Republican-controlled legislature, the Republicans are passing laws to ban teachers from teaching their students about the issue of racism throughout America's history. Why? Because, teaching students about racism would make the Republican Party look bad, as they are a big part of the problem.

This type of behavior only further illustrates that the Republicans only care about themselves, their party and their loser former president, who was the most racist president in our country’s history. To clarify, teachers don’t teach their students about racism when the kids are only 10 years old, as one letter writer assumed. Students are much older when they receive this type of classroom teaching. Everyone knows that.

This is just another example of the Republicans dividing our country and destroying our country’s heritage, history and democracy.

Michael Oberg

San Mateo

