Editor,
Editor,
In response to Mark Kravivica’s letter (“Voting GOP,” Monday, Aug 1, 2022), I would just like to say that America might not be a democracy, but we’re not in a republic either. We live in a democratic republic.
And while I agree with you in that the members of the modern Republican Party are severely incompetent, if the Democrats’ wanting for the views expressed by the vast majority of Americans to be put into reasonable law is evil, then let this so-called “Reign of Terror” never end. Though when it comes to evil, are you sure trying to force 10-year-old rape victims to give birth, allowing weapons to be pumped into neighborhoods, trying to put conservative Christianity into secular law, and denying veterans health care while shuttering the vox populi in government — all machinations of the Republican Party — isn’t evil?
Tyler Fuller-Battles
San Bruno
