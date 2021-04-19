Editor,
Per David Crabbe and the other letter writers that think two, three and four units on a single lot are a great idea, obviously you have never driven through any of the neighborhoods around you after 5 p.m., and seen the cars that fill the streets along with some driveways that have two cars on them.
Honestly if you build these additional units, where are people going to park? In my single-family housing neighborhood now, I have people parking in front of my home that live 10+ houses down the street, and no, there won’t be room for building extra parking on the parcels.
Roger Cain
South San Francisco
