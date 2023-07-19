Editor,
I hope the Coastal Commission stands up to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Scott Wiener with their insanity of destroying the pristine coast for more development.
Editor,
I hope the Coastal Commission stands up to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Scott Wiener with their insanity of destroying the pristine coast for more development.
Their attempt to solve the artificial “housing shortage” by invading single-family neighborhoods failed. How can they be trusted when there are 61,473 vacant homes in San Francisco alone, with 30% of downtown office and retail vacant, and only 7,754 homeless? There lies the answer — raze or convert the downtown vacancies into housing. But, no, that’s expensive real estate. So, instead of the major cities’ solving their own homeless and affordable housing dilemma, Newsom and Wiener look to destroy more cities and the coast.
Just to put this in perspective: Los Angeles County has 69,144 homeless; San Diego County, 10,264; San Francisco, 7,754; Alameda County 9,747; Santa Clara, 9,903. Don’t let those corporate shills fool you.
In California, 1.2 million units, apartments and single-family homes now sit vacant (California Association of Realtors). The problem is people cannot afford to pay the exorbitant rents (counties average rents per month/one bedroom apartment): Los Angeles $1,800; San Diego, $2,000; San Francisco, $3,000; Alameda, $2,200; Santa Clara, $2,500).
Where’s the housing problem with 1.2 million vacancies statewide? There are more vacancies than there are homeless per county. But here lies the real problem for Californians: Gov. Newsom and Sen. Wiener have turned our state into a cash cow for their big donors, the real estate and construction industries. They’ll do anything to appease and thank them.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
