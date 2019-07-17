Editor,
I often read about huge fines being levied against corporations, banks and tech companies (“FTC: $5B fine for Facebook” in the July 13-14 edition of the Daily Journal). Where does this money actually go? I’m helping my son with college expenses while making payments on my own student loans. I could use a chunk of change. After all, I live in Silicon Valley and it’s my privacy being breached and my data that’s being mined for profit. The FTC can mail portion of that $5 billion to me. But seriously where does the money go?
Darcy Weir
Foster City
