Editor,
Whether or not you are a Michelle Obama fan, many of us can agree with her often-spoken sentiment “When they go low, we go high.” This thought is applicable to the current state of free speech and politics in this country and the child-like ways adults sometimes address one another with.
Kamala Harris recently said she would be respectful in the political debates because her mother raised her to be that way. The old addage “Sticks and stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me” still makes sense today. What are adults (some of whom are acting like children) in the political world teaching our children today in the un-kind way they are addressing one another with?
There is no need for us to lower ourselves to Donald Trump’s level of behavior. He has dug himself into a hole he will not be able to get out of, so let him tweet to his heart’s content. Time will take care of Donald Trump in the history books.
At this point, the best thing we can do as good citizens is to be informed of all the events taking place in the world and to vote in upcoming elections. Our future depends on all of us taking ownership of what is happening in our country. This is not a spectator sport.
Let us hope that the younger generation is learning about what they want for their future and will vote in the upcoming elections to make a positive difference.
David Thom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.