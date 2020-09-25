Editor,
I’d like to add to the voices from Monday’s Redwood City Council meeting on four proposed new commercial projects (“Residents push back on offices” in the Sept. 23 edition of the Daily Journal). The Peninsula does not need any new office space. It’s nice they will likely include some housing, but what’s the bottom line for the community?
Adding housing into office projects is good press, but it’s not even a token mitigation to the traffic and services impacts these projects generate. Popular planning theory would say that every new worker will live in an nearby apartment and walk to work. In the real world, neither of those is true. Households change, Valley workers switch jobs, plus spouses/roommates very often work elsewhere. And people drive to meet, shop, play and visit elsewhere.
Any new housing raises hopes for a halt in rising rents, yes; but most new units ultimately add to traffic, even if they are 50 steps from new jobs. The Peninsula can’t grow our way out of too many people. And hope that traffic is not coming back after the virus is a fantasy.
The bottom line is, we need transit to existing jobs from existing and new housing across the Bay, where land isn’t $6 million per acre. Seriously, you can’t use “affordable” and “Peninsula” in the same sentence!
So how can any Peninsula city consider any new office space until commuters have a fast, reasonable option to driving to work? Ask your councilmembers: When is enough enough?
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
The letter writer is a member of the Menlo Park Planning Commission.
